Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
MUMBAI, June 29 Shares of Cairn India dropped more than 6 percent after two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters its U.K. parent sold part of its stake to a clutch of institutional investors at a discount.
Cairn sold about 66.8 million shares in the Indian unit, offering the shares at 307.40 to 317.50 rupees according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday, below its 327.35 rupee closing price that day.
Cairn India shares were last down 6.4 percent at 306.40 rupees.
Citigroup was the book runner to the transaction, the sources said.
On Thursday, sources have told Reuters that the British oil explorer plans to sell about 3.5 percent of its holding in the company.
(Reporting by Indulal PM, Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Rafael Nam)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.