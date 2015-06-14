MUMBAI, June 14 India's largest private miner
Vedanta Ltd has offered to buy out minority
shareholders in cash-rich oil and gas unit Cairn India
, a move that will streamline debt-burdened parent
Vedanta Resources Plc's operating structure.
Shareholders in Cairn India, India's top private oil
producer, will get one share in Vedanta Ltd for every held, the
companies said in a joint statement after their boards approved
the transaction on Sunday. They will also get one redeemable
preference share in Vedanta Limited.
Debt-burdened Vedanta began simplifying its byzantine
structure with a 2012 overhaul, but further moves to simplify
the group and buy out minorities in cash-rich subsidiaries have
long been awaited by the market. Cairn India has a $2.6 billion
cash pile.
(Reporting by Aman Shah; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by Clara Ferreira Marques)