MUMBAI, June 13 The boards of oil company Cairn
India and its parent Vedanta Ltd will meet
on Sunday, Cairn said, to discuss what could be a potential
merger of the company with its parent, the operating unit of
London-listed mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc
.
Vedanta this week signalled it was considering merging the
two Indian units, as it tries to resolve a mismatch between its
debt, held at the top of the group, and its cash, largely
generated by subsidiaries, including Cairn.
On Friday, India's oil minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, told
Reuters he had met Cairn executives this week to discuss the
potential merger and a source familiar with the matter had said
the deal could be announced as early as Sunday.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)