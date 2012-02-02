MUMBAI Feb 2 The chief executive officer of Cairn India has sold more than half his shareholding in the oil and gas explorer for 512.68 million rupees ($10.5 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Rahul Dhir has sold 1.5 million shares between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, Cairn said, but did not disclose any reason for the sale.

Dhir, who has been CEO since August 2006, held 2.78 million shares or 0.15 percent of the company's equity before these transactions.

London-listed miner Vedanta Resources acquired majority stake in Cairn India last year in a $8.7 billion deal, buying most of the stake from Cairn Energy Plc ($1=49.04 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)