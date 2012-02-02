MUMBAI Feb 2 The chief executive officer
of Cairn India has sold more than half his
shareholding in the oil and gas explorer for 512.68 million
rupees ($10.5 million), the company said in a stock exchange
filing on Thursday.
Rahul Dhir has sold 1.5 million shares between Jan. 30 and
Feb. 1, Cairn said, but did not disclose any reason for the
sale.
Dhir, who has been CEO since August 2006, held 2.78 million
shares or 0.15 percent of the company's equity before these
transactions.
London-listed miner Vedanta Resources acquired
majority stake in Cairn India last year in a $8.7 billion deal,
buying most of the stake from Cairn Energy Plc
($1=49.04 rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)