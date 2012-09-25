Sept 25 Cairn Energy Plc has raised $910
million by selling an 8 percent stake in Cairn India,
continuing the sell-down of its historic interest in the Indian
business it formerly controlled to fund new projects.
Cairn Energy retains a 10 percent stake in Cairn India after
selling nearly 153 million shares, the company said, confirming
what a source had told Reuters earlier on Tuesday.
The proceeds of the sale will be used to help fund the
development of Cairn's recently acquired positions in the North
Sea, where it has spent over $1 billion buying two companies.
Over the last two years, Cairn has shifted its focus towards
the North Sea and the Mediterranean, adding those regions to its
core exploration assets in Greenland, as it moves away from the
oil fields it helped discover and develop in India.
It sold a controlling stake in Cairn India to London-listed
miner Vedanta Resources in an $8.7 billion deal last
year.
"It is likely that Cairn will sell its remaining stake in
Cairn India at some stage in order to fund its development and
exploration programmes," analyst Richard Griffith at brokerage
Oriel said in a note.
The British oil firm had launched the offering on Monday for
between 317.90 rupees and 328.30 rupees per share, a discount of
between 5 and 8.7 percent to Cairn India's closing price on
Monday, a source told Reuters.
Citigroup was the sole bookrunner for the transaction.