NEW DELHI Dec 5 India's interior ministry
has cleared British oil firm Cairn Energy's $6 billion
deal to sell a stake in its Indian business to Vedanta Resources
in the final government approval needed, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Cairn Energy has been waiting for more than a year to
conclude the deal which will see miner Vedanta buy a majority
stake in oil producer Cairn India.
Vedanta said in November it expected to complete the deal
within this quarter.
A spokeswoman for the interior ministry could not comment
immediately.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)