April 3 Cairn Energy Plc -

* Has received two further notices from indian income tax department

* CUHL has filed a nil return for year in question on grounds that none of transactions undertaken by it during that fiscal year is chargeable to tax in India

* Second notice, dated 31 March 2014, claims cuhl should have withheld tax on dividends paid to its parent company, cairn energy plc

* First, dated 29 March 2014, is a request made to cairn energy plc to file a tax return for fiscal year ended 31 march 2007. Cairn intends to file a nil return for this notice

* Has stated that it intends to take whatever steps are necessary to protect company's interests