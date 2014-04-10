April 10 Cairn Energy Plc :

* Mike Watts, Deputy CEO, and Jann Brown, Managing Director and CFO, will not seek re-election at AGM on 15 May 2014 and will stand down as Executive Directors of company with effect from that date

* James Smith will take over role of finance director and will join Cairn board as an executive director, with effect from conclusion of AGM.

* Watts and Brown have agreed, during their notice periods, to continue in senior roles and dedicate their time to seeking to resolve tax position in India