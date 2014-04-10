April 10 Cairn Energy Plc :
* Mike Watts, Deputy CEO, and Jann Brown, Managing Director
and CFO, will not seek re-election at AGM on 15 May 2014 and
will stand down as Executive Directors of company with effect
from that date
* James Smith will take over role of finance director and
will join Cairn board as an executive director, with effect from
conclusion of AGM.
* Watts and Brown have agreed, during their notice periods,
to continue in senior roles and dedicate their time to seeking
to resolve tax position in India
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: