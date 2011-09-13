* Says Gamma-1 well does not find any oil or gas
LONDON, Sept 13 British oil explorer Cairn
Energy said its latest well off the coast of Greenland
failed to find oil, disappointing investors, who are looking to
the company to open up a new oil province in the Arctic, with a
second dry hole.
Cairn, whose focus on Greenland has intensified since a deal
to reduce its stake in its Indian unit, said on Tuesday that the
Gamma-1 well in the Northern section of its acreage did not find
any oil or gas.
Drilling continued at another well, the Delta-1 well, the
company said, but so far that well showed only minor indications
of hydrocarbons.
The company has already been frustrated in Greenland this
year, when the first well of its 2011 exploration programme,
LF7-1, came up dry, illustrating the difficulties of finding oil
in the vast, little-explored Arctic territory where Cairn holds
extensive acreage.
Cairn is leading a charge into offshore Greenland, which
explorers believe could hold billions of barrels of oil. Exxon
Mobil , Husky Energy and others also plan to
drill there.
Shares in Cairn fell 8.3 percent to 286.7 pence at 0752 GMT,
topping Britain's bluechip losers list and
underperforming the European index of oil and gas companies
which was 0.2 percent lower.
"So far the drilling programme in Greenland has yielded
little encouragement," Oriel Securities analyst Richard Rose
said, calling the result disappointing.
Cairn has recently sought to line up opportunities in
Lebanon, hoping to bring a new area into its portfolio, as a
long-running deal to sell a stake in its Indian business nears
its conclusion and as the Greenland campaign has so far not been
successful.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which acts as
broker to the company, were more positive on Greenland, saying
that the extent of Cairn's acreage there meant the region could
not be written off.
"Crucially, industry interest in Greenland appears extremely
high," they said, noting that oil majors such as Shell (RDSa.L)
have indicated their aim to accelerate early-stage exploration
plans in the area.
Cairn, which is spending around $600 million drilling in
Greenland this year, said last month that at some point in the
future it will look to bring in a partner to help it explore in
Greenland.
The company, which has a narrow window for drilling before
harsh Arctic weather sets in, said it would also drill an
additional well in Greenland this year, bringing its total
number of Arctic wells in 2011 to five.
Drilling in the Arctic has sparked protests from
environmental groups who object to looking for oil in the
remote, pristine environment and the company and has had its
activities interrupted by protesters numerous
times.
Cairn is expecting the results of a Cairn India
shareholder vote to approve a $6 billion deal to sell a part of
its stake in Cairn India to London-listed miner Vedanta
on Wednesday, clearing one of the final hurdles to allow it to
finalise the deal.
