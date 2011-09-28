* Says Delta-1 well does not find oil or gas

LONDON, Sept 28 British oil explorer Cairn Energy PLC said it drilled a dry hole off the coast of Greenland, its sixth unsuccessful well in the country, denting hopes that a new multibillion barrel basin is waiting to be found in the Arctic region.

Cairn, which is close to concluding a deal to sell part of its stake in its Indian business to allow it to focus on Greenland, said on Wednesday the Delta-1 exploration well failed to find oil or gas.

Delta-1 is the third dry hole Cairn has drilled this year, following its three unsuccessful attempts to find oil off the coast of Greenland in 2010, illustrating the difficulties in finding oil in the vast, little explored region where Cairn holds extensive acreage.

The company has two more rolls of the dice in Greenland this year before the summer drilling season ends. It has already started drilling well AT2-1 and will re-enter AT7-1, both on the Atammik block.

Cairn is spending around $600 million drilling in Greenland this year, leading a charge into the Arctic region where Exxon Mobil , Husky Energy and others also plan to drill.

The company said in August that at some point in the future it will look to bring in a partner to help it explore in Greenland.

Shares in Cairn, which are down by 37 percent compared to their level sixth months ago, closed at 295.6 pence on Tuesday valuing the company at about 3.95 billion pounds ($6.2 billion). ($1 = 0.637 British Pounds)