(Refiles to add (Reuters) to dateline, widens distribution)
(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON, April 3 British oil explorer Cairn
Energy has agreed a deal to buy Agora Oil & Gas for $450
million to increase its drilling activity in Britain and Norway
in 2012 and expand its lower risk, near-term exploration assets.
Cairn said it would pay for the deal through a combination
of approximately 43 percent cash and 57 percent Cairn shares,
subject to regulatory approval.
Cairn said it would pay a total consideration of $450
million when including the net working capital of $75 million.
It put the enterprise value of the proposed acquisition at $375
million, including $58 million of potential tax shelter in
Britain and Norway.
"This is an important first step in establishing balance in
the Cairn portfolio," Chief Executive Simon Thomson said. "This
acquisition secures a building block in areas where we see the
opportunity to build cash flow from near term, lower risk
exploration, development or producing properties.
"Agora possesses attractive core assets and significant
exploration potential both in 2012 and beyond in an area
offering future organic growth."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Erica Billingham)