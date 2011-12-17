Tesla may launch in India this summer - Musk
Feb 8 Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
Dec 17 Cairn India, the Indian unit of British oil firm Cairn Energy, has said it has appointed Navin Agarwal as its new chairman.
The appointment comes after London-based Vedanta Resources completed its $8.7-billion-purchase of a majority stake in Cairn Energy's Indian unit.
After the acquisition, Vedanta group companies Twin Star Mauritius Holdings Ltd, Sesa Goa Ltd and Sesa Resources Ltd will be the new owners of Cairn India, the company told the Bombay Stock Exchange late on Friday. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Paul Tait)
Feb 8 Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 8 In theory, a European energy market for weather derivatives should thrive in a region with seasonal changes, but bourses Nasdaq and EEX have seen little demand for wind power contracts launched in 2015, industry experts said.
* Anti-dumping duties up to 64.9 pct, for subsidies up to 11.5 pct (Adds more on EU-China relations)