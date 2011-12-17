Dec 17 Cairn India, the Indian unit of British oil firm Cairn Energy, has said it has appointed Navin Agarwal as its new chairman.

The appointment comes after London-based Vedanta Resources completed its $8.7-billion-purchase of a majority stake in Cairn Energy's Indian unit.

After the acquisition, Vedanta group companies Twin Star Mauritius Holdings Ltd, Sesa Goa Ltd and Sesa Resources Ltd will be the new owners of Cairn India, the company told the Bombay Stock Exchange late on Friday. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Paul Tait)