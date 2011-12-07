Dec 7 India's Sesa Goa Ltd, owned by miner Vedanta Resources, said on Wednesday it has bought an additional 1.5 percent stake in Cairn India Ltd at an average price of 325 rupees a share through a stock market deal.

Sesa Goa said the firm and a unit bought the shares from Cairn UK Holdings Ltd through a block deal on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

After the deal, Sesa Goa holds 20 percent of Cairn India, it said in a statement.

Vedanta is buying a majority stake in Cairn India from British oil firm Cairn Energy in a $6 billion deal. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)