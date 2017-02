NEW DELHI, Sept 28 Oil and gas explorer Cairn India's shares rose more than 3 percent early Wednesday, a day after the board of Oil and Natural Gas Corp decided to issue a no-objection certificate for London-based miner Vedanta Resources' deal to buy a majority stake in Cairn India.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT) Cairn India shares were up 2.8 percent at 288 rupees. The shares rose as much as 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)