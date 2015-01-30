BRIEF-General electric weighing sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ
* General electric is weighing the sale of its consumer lighting business - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Crcam Alpes Provence :
* Reports full year net banking income of 432.6 million euros ($488.88 million) versus 429.8 million euros last year
* FY net income is 90.7 million euros versus 87.6 million euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1LqHwjY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, April 5 Brazil's largest city Sao Paulo aims to kick off a 7 billion reais ($2.26 billion) programme of privatizations and concessions this year with the sale of tourism and events company Sao Paulo Turismo SA , Mayor Joao Doria said.
April 5 BNP Paribas SA said Wednesday it has sold its $120 million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, becoming the second bank to divest from the project that faced opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists.