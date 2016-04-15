TORONTO, April 15 Canada's second biggest public pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said on Friday that Andreas Beroutsos had decided to step down as executive vice president, private equity and infrastructure.

Beroutsos, a former director and senior partner at McKinsey & Company, joined the Caisse in May 2014 with a remit to oversee the pension fund's private equity investments outside of Quebec, where it is based.

In a statement, Beroutsos said he wanted to spend more time with his family in New York.

The pension fund said he will stay on for a few months to ensure an orderly transition to his as yet unnamed successor and will continue to represent the Caisse on certain boards of directors. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)