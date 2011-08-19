* Assets at C$157.9 bln at June 30 vs C$151.7 bln at Dec 31

* Avg return of depositor funds in H1 was 3.6 pct

* Says market uncertainty "will likely persist"

TORONTO, Aug 19 Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada's biggest pension fund manager, said on Friday its net assets rose 4.1 percent in the first half of 2011, and that it is still prepared to act on investment opportunities despite market volitility.

The Caisse said it had net assets of C$157.9 billion ($159.5 billion) at June 30, up from C$151.7 billion at Dec. 31.

Investment income net of operating expenses was C$5.3 billion for the first half of the year, with depositors - mainly Quebec public and private pension funds and insurance plans - contributing C$900 million of that.

The weighted average return of depositor funds for the first half of 2011 was 3.6 percent.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the manager of the country's national pension fund, said last week that its assets rose to C$153.2 billion as of June 30. Its assets were at C$140.1 billion at the end of December. [ID:nN1E77A18M]

Montreal-based Caisse said that the uncertainty around the global economic situation that is riling markets "will likely persist for some time".

"Although the current situation presents many challenges, difficult markets also bring investment opportunities for a long-term investor like the Caisse," Michael Sabia, the Caisse's chief executive, said in a statement.

He said the Caisse has strengthened its risk management, refocused its portfolio on core business activities, and maintained robust liquidity levels, better positioning it to deal with the turbulent climate.

As at June 30, 47 percent of the Caisse's portfolio was in equities, with 37 percent in public equities and 10 percent in private equities.

Fixed-income and inflation-sensitive investment asset classes, which are much less sensitive to market fluctuations, made up 37 percent and 15 percent of the portfolio respectively.

"The following weeks will be important in determining how the markets will evolve," said Roland Lescure, the Caisse's chief investment officer.

"Businesses have restored their profitability throughout the world and emerging economies retain their vitality, however, budgetary and monetary policies have very limited leeway in the majority of developed countries."

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)