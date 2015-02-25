TORONTO Feb 25 SNC-Lavalin Group's
largest shareholder, the Caisse de depot et Placement du Quebec,
said on Wednesday that it remains confident in the engineering
company's prospects despite its recent troubles.
"We haven't changed our position in SNC," said Caisse Chief
Executive Michael Sabia, speaking with media after the pension
fund manager reported results on Wednesday.
Canadian police laid corruption charges against SNC-Lavalin
last week, the first time the engineering company has been
directly charged with alleged bribery while it conducted
business in Libya over a ten year period until 2011.
"The (SNC) board has done a lot of things in and around the
issues the company has had," he said. "As a shareholder we have
been supportive of those changes. And the fact that we haven't
changed our position speaks volumes."
Caisse owns a stake of over 10 percent in SNC, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Reports of scandals involving alleged corruption and bribery
at SNC's Libyan operations emerged three years ago and led to
the ouster of SNC's former chief executive, Pierre Duhaime, in
2012, after the discovery that millions of dollars were missing.
Other former SNC executives stand accused of fraud and criminal
offenses by law enforcement authorities in different countries.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz)