MADRID Nov 27 Spain's third biggest bank La Caixa will buy nationalised lender Banco de Valencia, three sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The FROB (Spain's bank restructuring fund) is studying the offer and an announcement could be made as soon as this afternoon," one of the sources said.

The other sources said the relevant information would soon be sent to Spain's market regulator.

Banco de Valencia needs a cash injection of 3.46 billion euros ($4.49 billion) to resist a serious economic downturn according to the results of an independent stress test released in September.

Both Banco de Valencia and La Caixa declined to comment on the matter. ($1 = 0.7713 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Julien Toyer and Tomas Gonzalez)