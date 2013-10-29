BRIEF-Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property
LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - CaixaBank is marketing a subordinated Tier 2 bond in the area of mid-swaps plus 415bp, after receiving indications of investor interest above EUR750m, a banker involved in the deal said on Tuesday.
The Spanish lender on Monday mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank and Goldman Sachs to run the 10-non-call five offering, designed to bolster its total capital position and its balance sheet's loss-absorption capacity.
CaixaBank is the first Spanish bank to emerge from the earnings season blackout, capitalising on the current strong bid for higher-yielding peripheral bank debt which a series of Italian banks have taken advantage of in recent weeks.
CaixaBank is rated BBB-/BBB by S&P/Fitch at the senior level, with the new deal expected to be one notch lower at BB+/BBB-.
(Reporting by Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)
Feb 24 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Friday he was "committed to establishing a working relationship" and fostering "open dialogue" with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, after the two met in Washington.
Feb 24 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, to discuss his efforts to "put Puerto Rico's financial house in order" since taking office on Jan. 2, according to a statement from the governor's office.