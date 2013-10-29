LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - Caixabank will price a EUR750m 10-year non-call five-year issue at 395bp over mid-swaps later on Tuesday, according to a lead manager, 20bp tighter than initial price thoughts.

Order books on the deal were approaching EUR3.5bn pre-reconciliation at the last update with more than 300 investors participating.

Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank and Goldman Sachs set initial price thoughts at plus 415bp area, which was subsequently refined to 400bp area (+/-5bp) on the back of the strong demand. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)