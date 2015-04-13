SAO PAULO, April 13 The latest probe of
government corruption in Brazil is unlikely to affect
state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal in the short term as
the nation's largest mortgage lender does not need to tap bond
markets at this stage, JPMorgan Securities said on Monday.
Prosecutors found that advertisement agencies hired by Caixa
used front companies to funnel part of contract money into
ruling coalition parties.
There is no evidence that the scheme, known in Brazil as
"Origin," is linked to the "Operation Car Wash" scandal that
engulfed state oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA and the
nation's largest engineering firms.
In a note, JPMorgan analysts led by Natalia Corfield said
that Origin is unlikely to trigger material increases in the
cost of funding, hamper deposits or slow loan disbursements at
Caixa. Given current levels of capital and the outlook for
slower loan growth, Caixa does not need to tap international
bond markets at this point.
Still, Caixa's U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, especially the
7.25 percent subordinated bond maturing in July 2024
could experience some volatility as more
information related to the corruption scandal turns up. Corfield
recommended investors keep a neutral stance on the debt as new
developments emerge.
"In the very near term, we do not see a direct impact of the
investigations on Caixa's operations," Corfield said. "In the
medium-term, nonetheless, there could be consequences, although
it is difficult at this stage to assess the full implications."
Corfield and her team believe that Caixa is a "systemically
important financial institution with a strategic role of funding
Brazil's housing deficit," which somehow warrants government
support in an event of financial stress.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)