SAO PAULO Nov 13 State-controlled lender Caixa
Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender,
slowed down the pace of loan disbursements in the third quarter
after scaling down operations in some segments.
Brasilia-based Caixa posted net income of 1.9 billion reais
($738.4 million) in the quarter, up 1 percent from a year
earlier, according to a statement on Thursday. Average return on
equity hit 17.8 percent at the end of September, the statement
added.
Caixa's loan book, the second largest in Brazil, reached
576.4 billion reais at the end of third quarter, up 24.4 percent
from a year earlier.
($1 = 2.5732 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)