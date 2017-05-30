Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
SAO PAULO May 30 Brazil's state lender Caixa Econômica Federal expects to sell its lottery licensing unit Caixa Instantânea SA by year-end, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Tuesday.
Brazil´s government expects to sell the unit for around 2.2 billion reais ($675 million), according to estimates of the so-called National Privatization Plan. The bank has more than 13,000 lottery slots, many of which are operated by third-parties, across Brazil.
($1 = 3.2570 reais)
