SAO PAULO, July 15 State-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal is in talks with Brazil's government to win approval for a cut of up to 75 percent in annual dividend payouts for this year to protect capital, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said in an interview.

Brasilia-based Caixa Econômica, which is 100 percent-owned by Brazil's National Treasury, needs some relief to shore up its capital base, which suffered in the face of a recent surge in loan-loss provisions, Occhi, who was sworn in last month, said late on Thursday.

Last year, Caixa Econômica paid 3.399 billion reais ($1.05 billion) in dividends to the Treasury, down from 4.356 billion reais in 2014, according to government data. In the year through May, Brazil's largest mortgage lender delivered 57 million reais in payouts - a 95 percent drop from the year-earlier period.

"Our plan is that payouts range between 25 percent and 50 percent, but more preferably only 25 percent," he said in the interview.

Occhi will focus on boosting return on equity, a key gauge of profitability, and selling stakes in some divisions to replenish capital. Analysts said Occhi's task is challenging - reversing the rapidly deteriorating outlook for Caixa Econômica, which was used by now-suspended President Dilma Rousseff in recent years to fan growth in Latin America's No. 1 economy.

Rousseff is currently on trial in Brazil's Senate and facing impeachment for using state banks to fund spending programs that breached budgetary laws. Occhi was tapped by Rousseff's Vice President Michel Temer, to overhaul the lender.

Among his plans to kickstart Caixa Econômica, which has Brazil's second-largest loan book, Occhi wants to contact investment banks to resume the initial public offering of its insurance unit. The IPO plan was suspended in October as political and economic turmoil soared.

Occhi said that he will soon begin the lookout for partners in a lottery business known as Lotex. Caixa recently created a bad debt-collection unit following a surge in loan delinquencies over the past year.

Other steps to help accelerate the bank's recovery include raising borrowing costs and fees closer to market average. For years, Rousseff instructed Caixa Econômica to practice the lowest borrowing costs possible, in order to stimulate debt-taking among Brazilians.

Occhi said Caixa Econômica is currently negotiating with Brazil's budget auditing court TCU the lifting of a ban to sell bad loan portfolios - a move that helped the lender last year reduce pressure on loan-loss provisioning. The TCU suspended such sales in May.

($1 = 3.2521 Brazilian reais)

(Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Tom Brown)