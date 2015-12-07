SAO PAULO Dec 7 State-controlled Caixa
Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, plans to
further limit disbursements of home loans amid a severe
reduction in outstanding savings deposits in Latin America's
largest economy, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Monday.
In recent months, Caixa barred borrowers from taking more
than one loan funded with savings deposits and lowered the
amount it lends in the form of constant amortization mortgages.
Whatever decision Caixa makes to limit disbursements of mortgage
loans will aim at preserving the bank's depleting stock of
savings deposits that are funneled into housing credit, the
source said, without detailing what those moves could be.
Recent measures "will have not been enough and additional
steps to restrict credit may be taken," said the source, who
requested anonymity because deliberations are under way.
Further limits on mortgage financing underscore the
headwinds facing Caixa as Brazil grapples with the deepest
recession in a quarter century and unemployment spikes. Lending
on the segment, which grew 40 percent annually between 2007 and
2014, might stall this year and next as rising interest rates
weigh on real estate purchases.
Rising urban joblessness is forcing Brazilians to draw on
their savings, which has in turn led to a drastic reduction in
the pool of funds available for mortgage financing. Savings
account withdrawals surpassed deposits by 58.4 billion reais
($15.5 billion) in the first 11 months, according to central
bank data.
The total amount of mortgage loans funded with money from
Brazil's Savings and Loans System, or SBPE, reached 67 billion
reais in the year through October, the lowest since at least
2003. In the first 10 months, disbursements of SBPE loans
slipped 28 percent, industry group Abecip said late last month.
($1 = 3.7681 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
and Bill Trott)