Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Caixa Econômica Federal SA plans to cut interest rates on mortgage loans and raise the maximum amount that homebuyers could borrow as Brazil's largest mortgage lender seeks to rekindle demand for credit, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.
According to the person, who requested anonymity because details of the plan remain private, the program entails a reduction in rates for mortgages financed with savings accounts through the so-called SBPE system. The move comes after the central bank last week cut its benchmark Selic lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 14 percent, marking its first reduction in four years.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.