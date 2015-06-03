BRIEF-Sia Engineering and Stratasys sign MOU for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
SAO PAULO, June 3 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, is considering trimming the estimate for loan book expansion this year as the economy struggles with rising unemployment and weakening activity, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
Currently, Caixa is forecasting loan book growth between 14.5 percent and 18.5 percent. The bank could trim that range within the next few weeks, to reflect Brazil's steep economic downturn, Chief Financial Officer Marcio Percival said. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
BRASILIA, April 4 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, said on Tuesday in a securities filing it bought a 7.65 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) for $292.3 million.