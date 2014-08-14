SAO PAULO Aug 14 State-run Caixa Econômica Federal SA won approval from Brazil's central bank to book 28 billion reais ($12.4 billion) in hybrid securities as common equity, Chief Financial Officer Márcio Percival said on Thursday.

The move should help allay capital concerns at the nation's No. 1 mortgage lender.

Percival said in an interview that, with the central bank's approval, Caixa's regulatory capital ratio - the amount of capital that regulators require a bank to hold - could jump by 1.3 percentage points.

Reuters reported on July 22 that the central bank was close to approving the plan under steps to implement Basel III capital requirements, but was still deciding where on Caixa's balance sheet to book them.

