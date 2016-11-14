BRASILIA Nov 14 Caixa Econômica Federal SA, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, on reported a third-quarter net profit of 998 million reais ($294.3 million), down from 1.6 billion reais the previous quarter.

The lender said in a statement that its delinquency rate is below the market average and that it had reduced its loan provisions by 16 percent from a year earlier to 5.1 billion reais.

($1= 3.3912 reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; editing by Jason Neely)