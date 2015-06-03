SAO PAULO, June 3 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, on Wednesday posted net income of 1.5 billion reais ($479 million) in the first quarter, down from 1.8 billion reais in the prior three months.

Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 13.7 percent. Return on equity is a widely followed gauge of profitability for banks.

($1 = 3.13 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes and Caroline Stauffer)