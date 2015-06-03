BRIEF-Sia Engineering and Stratasys sign MOU for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
SAO PAULO, June 3 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, on Wednesday posted net income of 1.5 billion reais ($479 million) in the first quarter, down from 1.8 billion reais in the prior three months.
Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 13.7 percent. Return on equity is a widely followed gauge of profitability for banks.
($1 = 3.13 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes and Caroline Stauffer)
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
BRASILIA, April 4 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, said on Tuesday in a securities filing it bought a 7.65 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) for $292.3 million.