SAO PAULO Nov 20 Loan defaults at
state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal SA, Brazil's largest
mortgage lender, jumped in the third quarter, reflecting eroding
loan book quality as Latin America's largest economy slips into
the deepest recession in a quarter-century.
Delinquencies for 90 days or more, a benchmark for defaults,
rose to the equivalent of 3.3 percent of outstanding loans last
quarter, from 2.9 percent in the second quarter, Caixa said in a
statement on Friday.
