(Recasts to detail exposure to companies in Petrobras scandal,
results, comments throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO Feb 12 Less than 3 percent of
outstanding loans at Brazil's Caixa Econômica Federal are placed
with companies involved in a graft scandal at state-controlled
Petróleo Brasileiro SA, a level that the country's largest
mortgage lender said is manageable.
Executives at state-run Caixa said on Thursday the bank's
total loan exposure to Brazil's oil and petrochemical sector
totaled 2.2 percent of its 605 billion-real ($214 billion) loan
book in December. As much as 0.8 percent of Caixa's outstanding
loans were with civil construction companies in the period, the
executives said.
The numbers are in line with the exposure that rival
private-sector and state-controlled banks had to companies in
those sectors, outgoing Chief Executive Jorge Hereda said on
Thursday. Prosecutors said state oil company Petrobras and
engineering, shipbuilding and oil equipment firms colluded to
overprice billions of reais in contracts for about a decade.
"We feel that our exposure is by no means bigger or smaller
than what other large banks in the system had. It's manageable
because of the good collateral offered for those credits,"
Hereda said at an event to discuss fourth-quarter earnings.
Yet the Brasilia-based bank, Brazil's largest mortgage
lender which in recent years has grown aggressively into
corporate and infrastructure lending, had to ramp up loan-loss
provisions in the fourth quarter. As a result, fourth-quarter
profit tumbled 70 percent, the bank said on Thursday.
Earnings excluding one-time items slumped to 675 million
reais ($236 million) from 2.22 billion reais in the third
quarter. They rose from 399 million reais a year earlier.
Caixa's loan book expanded 22.4 percent last year, the
fastest pace among Brazil's largest banks, as Hereda followed
government instructions to expand corporate lending. Caixa's
loan book could expand between 14 percent and 18 percent this
year, the slowest pace since at least 2008.
The exposure of the FI-FGTS severance fund, managed by
Caixa, to companies involved in the Petrobras graft scandal is
worth about 12 billion reais, in the form of debt instruments
and equity in certain projects, executives said at the event.
Some of those companies include builder OAS SA, oil rig builder
Sete Brasil SA and a unit of Odebrecht SA, Latin America's
largest engineering firm.
Hereda, who will be replaced by former cabinet minister
Miriam Belchior later this month, said he opposes a plan by
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff to list Caixa within the next
18 months.
($1 = 2.833 Brazilian reais)
