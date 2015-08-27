(Adds details on earnings, comments throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO Aug 27 State-controlled Caixa
Econômica Federal, Brazil's top mortgage lender, may revise loan
book growth estimates for this year as a steep economic downturn
and rising unemployment are hampering demand for new credit,
Chief Financial Officer Márcio Percival said on Thursday.
Brasilia-based Caixa will decide on whether to change
so-called guidance, which forecasts loan book expansion, to
between 12 percent and 16 percent this year, next month,
Percival said in an interview to discuss second-quarter results.
Caixa had trimmed guidance from a 14 percent-to-18 percent range
in April.
Last quarter, profit before one-off items fell 22 percent on
a quarterly basis as a result of rising funding costs, flagging
demand for credit and slumping income from securities trading.
Recurring net income reached 631 million reais ($177 million) in
the quarter, Caixa said in a statement.
Caixa's loan book reached 648.1 billion reais, expanding 3.4
percent from the first quarter and 17.4 percent over the last 12
months. The pace of new disbursements will slow in coming
months, Percival said.
His remarks underscore that the business outlook for banks
will remain challenging as economic activity in Latin America's
largest economy slumps. Economists expect Brazil's gross
domestic product to shrink in 2015 and next year, which would be
the first consecutive annual contractions since the 1930s.
Loan delinquencies for 90 days or more remained largely
stable at 2.9 percent of outstanding loans on a
quarter-on-quarter basis. According to Alexsandra Camelo,
Caixa's chief risk officer, the so-called default ratio may
deteriorate further in coming quarters but will stay below
Brazil's banking system's average of almost 5 percent.
A reduction in loan-loss provisions that helped bolster
profit reflected a slower loan book growth and does not
represent a "reversal of current provisioning policies," Camelo
added.
Camelo said Caixa has sold about 8 billion reais worth of
delinquent loans so far this year. Additional sales of soured
credit may take place, although at a less intense pace, she
added.
Recurring profit may rise through year-end as the highest
borrowing costs in nine years allow Caixa to reprice new loans.
The bank is working to bring down funding costs and keep
non-interest expenses under control, Percival added.
($1 = 3.5662 Brazilian reais)
