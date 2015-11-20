(Recasts to add details on defaults, quarterly results)
SAO PAULO Nov 20 Profit at state-controlled
Caixa Econômica Federal slumped 99 percent in the third quarter
as soaring loan delinquencies forced Brazil's largest mortgage
lender to slow loan book growth, ramp up loan-loss provisions
and take on costly funding.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, fell
to 22 million reais ($5.9 million) last quarter, the lowest in
almost eight years. Net income rose 60 percent to 3.037 billion
reais, following a one-time gain in the value of deferred tax
assets in the third quarter, according to a statement on Friday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more rose to 3.3 percent of
outstanding loans last quarter, from 2.9 percent in the second
quarter. The jump in defaults, the fastest since at least 2010,
was triggered by deteriorating credit quality among consumer and
small- and mid-sized companies, the statement added.
As a result, Chief Executive Officer Miriam Belchior was
forced to raise loan-loss provisions to a record 6.123 billion
reais last quarter, of which 1.054 billion reais came as the tax
deferred asset gains were funneled into additional reserves.
Belchior also stepped up sales of distressed loans last quarter.
The numbers underscore the rapidly deteriorating outlook for
Caixa Econômica, which was used by successive Workers' Party
administrations since 2008 to stimulate growth in Latin
America's No. 1 economy. Belchior, a former close aide to
President Dilma Rousseff, took the helm of Caixa in February.
With unemployment spiking and inflation eroding disposable
income, households are defaulting on their loans at the fastest
pace in three years. Chief Financial Officer Márcio Percival
said in an interview on Friday that defaults at segments other
than mortgages climbed more than a percentage point to 6.2
percent in the third quarter.
Mortgage lending represents 55 percent of Caixa Econômica's
666.1 billion-real loan book. Executives expect loan book growth
at 12.5 percent this year, down from over 20 percent in 2014.
Loan-loss provisions remain at "comfortable" levels, even as
the recession threatens to cloud the outlook for another two or
three quarters, Percival said. Caixa's accumulated provisions
stand at 32.7 billion reais.
Provision trends are the main issue for local banks because
of the recession, which could turn out to be the longest since
the 1930s. That, coupled with borrowing costs at a nine-year
high, should stoke defaults until late next year, executives at
rival lenders Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA
said recently.
($1 = 3.7086 Brazilian reais)
