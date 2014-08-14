SAO PAULO Aug 14 Loan delinquencies at
Brazilian state-run bank Caixa Econômica Federal jumped
to the highest in more than five years in the second quarter as
Brazil's largest mortgage lender ventured into riskier segments
such as overdraft and working capital loans.
The 90-day default ratio, the most widely followed gauge of
loan delinquencies, at Brasilia-based Caixa reached 2.8 percent
in the second quarter, up from 2.6 percent in the first quarter
and 2.3 percent a year ago. As a result, loan-loss provisions
jumped almost 60 percent on a quarterly basis.
Unlike state-run peer Banco do Brasil SA and
private-sector rivals such as Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, Caixa is disbursing more higher-yielding, riskier
loans even as the economy deteriorates and borrowing costs hover
near a three-year high. Investors have voiced worries over the
sustainability of Caixa's strategy to add more risk to its loan
book, currently Brazil's second biggest after Banco do Brasil's.
"As we originate more and more credit in those segments,
which bear a higher credit risk, defaults edge higher too,"
Chief Financial Officer Marcio Percival said in an interview on
Thursday, to discuss second-quarter results. "But we are all
right with that - defaults are under control. We are not
worried."
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items,
tumbled 13.8 percent to 1.732 billion reais ($762 million) in
the second quarter on a quarter-on-quarter basis. On an annual
basis, profit rose 1.6 percent, bolstered by a 47 percent surge
in interest income and a 14 percent jump in fee income.
Return on equity, a gauge of how well a bank spends
shareholder money, ended the quarter at 22.1 percent, below
guidance of 26 percent to 28 percent this year. In the first
quarter, ROE, as the gauge is known, had been 23.6 percent.
Percival said the surge in defaults was in line with
management expectations for the quarter, a time of the year when
borrowers usually step up debt repayments. He dismissed the
notion that adding more risky loans to the loan book could erode
profitability as revenue from those loans should more than
offset any potential loan-loss provisions.
Rating companies and financial industry analysts have long
bet that delinquencies at Caixa will rise in coming quarters as
it slows the pace of disbursements to protect capital. Percival
noted that Caixa's loan book is expected to grow between 20
percent and 22 percent this year.
Caixa's outstanding loans totaled 552.1 billion reais ($242
billion) at the end of June, up 28 percent on a 12-month basis.
In the first quarter, the loan book had posted annual growth of
about 33 percent.
($1 = 2.27 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)