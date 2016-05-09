BRASILIA May 9 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported on Monday a net income of 838 million reais ($239.85 million) in the first quarter, 45.9 percent down from a year earlier.

In a statement, Brasilia-based Caixa said the 12-month average return on equity, a measure of profitability, was at 10.27 percent last quarter.

($1 = 3.4939 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon)