SAO PAULO Nov 20 State-controlled Caixa
Econômica Federal SA, Brazil's largest mortgage builder, is
comfortable with loan-loss provisions at current levels, even as
the nation's worst recession in a quarter-century threatens to
crimp the outlook for the coming quarters, executives said on
Friday.
Brasilia-based Caixa used gains in the value of deferred tax
assets to boost so-called excess and generic reserves while
setting aside more money to cover loan losses, Chief Financial
Officer Márcio Percival said in a phone interview to discuss
third-quarter results.
The bank is stepping up sales of bad loan portfolios,
cleaning up the balance sheet and lessening any additional
capital requirements, Chief Risk Officer Roberto Derzie said in
the interview.
