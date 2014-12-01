BRIEF-Japan Retail Fund Investment completes acquisition of two properties for totaling 13.45 bln yen
* Says it completes acquisition of two properties located in Osaka and Okinawa for totaling 13.45 billion yen on March 17
Dec 1 Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :
* Signed last friday bonds issue through private placement, in the amount of 41 million euros
* Bonds with maturity date of 5 years and 1 day Source text: bit.ly/1vbgrKz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue units via public offering and private placement, aiming to raise 6.61 billion yen
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika's (Adira Insurance) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or int