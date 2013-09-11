MADRID, Sept 11 Spanish lender La Caixa
has no plans for the moment to sell part of its 35
percent stake in Gas Natural Fenosa and intends to
retain majority control of the utility, a spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
"The group is not thinking about selling any part of its
stake in Gas Natural right now," the spokeswoman said, adding
that it wants to continue as the "leading and controlling
shareholder of the gas firm."
Earlier, a source close to La Caixa said the bank was
studying the sale of between 5 percent and 8 percent of its
stake in Gas Natural this year.
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)