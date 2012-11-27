(Adds background and secondary trading levels)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Portuguese state-owned bank Caixa
Geral de Depositos is testing investor interest for a no-grow
EUR500m three-year senior unsecured bond at 6% area, in a
further sign that the country's banks are on the road to capital
market rehabilitation.
Lead managers Caixa BI, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan
Stanley have opened books and have scheduled an investor call at
0930GMT. Pricing will follow later on Tuesday for the
Ba3/BB-/BB+ rated bond.
The short-dated bond follows a Banco Espirito Santo
(Ba3/BB-) EUR750m three-year offering that was sold at the end
of October at a yield of 6%.
BES broke a two-year public funding drought for the
country's banks. The deal attracted a EUR2.7bn order book and
was welcomed by market participants hopeful that another issuer
would follow.
BES's deal has performed well in the secondary market and is
currently yielding 5.863% on the bid, 13.7bp inside reoffer,
according to Tradeweb.
Prior to BES, Banco Comercial Portugues (BCP) sold the last
Portuguese bank bond in unsecured format in March 2010. Just
over a year later, Portugal called for a bailout.
The country has since started its capital markets
rehabilitation, and successfully executed a bond swap in October
to stave off EUR9.7bn of redemptions in 2013 not covered by the
existing bailout programme.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers and
Julian Baker)