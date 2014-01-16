BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia issues subordinated notes for JPY13.3 bln
* Confirm that, on 15 march 2017, it issued JPY13.3 billion worth of subordinated notes
MADRID Jan 16 Spain's Caixabank said on Thursday it was selling all its 5 percent stake in stock market operator BME to institutional investors through a book-building exercise.
Citigroup would act as sole book-runner for the operation, the bank said. The stake is worth 129 million euros ($175 million) at Thursday's closing prices, according to Reuters calculations. ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2% of hunter hall shares"
BOSTON, March 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock price fell to its lowest level in eight years on Tuesday after the abrupt exit of its biggest supporter put renewed focus on the Canadian company's most pressing problem: raising capital to cut its roughly $30 billion debt pile.