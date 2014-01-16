Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
MADRID Jan 16 Spanish banks Bankia and Caixabank on Thursday announced stake sales in other companies as lenders bulk up capital ahead of Europe-wide health checks of their balance sheets this year.
Bankia and its parent company BFA said they had put all of their 12.6 percent stake in the hotel group NH Hoteles up for sale. The stake is worth around 192 million euros ($261 million) at Thursday's closing price.
Caixabank said it had sold its 5 percent stake in the stock market operator BME to institutional investors at 29.6 euros per share, netting capital gains of 47 million euros for the bank.
This was slightly below BME's Thursday closing price of 30.75 euros.
Spain's bailed-out banks, such as Bankia, have been among the most active sellers of industrial holdings as they slim down as part of their restructuring plans.
Bankia has already sold stakes in IT company Indra, International Airlines Group and insurance group Mapfre . It still has to sell 5.14 percent of utility Iberdrola .
At the end of 2012, La Caixa, Caixabank's parent group, raised 1.65 billion euros by cutting its majority stake in Caixabank. It also raised funds though a bond that could be exchanged into part of its stake in Spanish oil major Repsol .
JB Capital Markets will act as book-runner for the Bankia operation, while Citigroup sold Caixabank's stake in BME.
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.