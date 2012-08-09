SAO PAULO Aug 9 State-run Caixa Econômica Federal, the nation's largest mortgage lender, raised on Thursday the estimate for growth in its loan book to 42 percent this year from a prior 33 percent forecast, Chief Executive Officer Jorge Hereda said.
The Brasilia-based lender reported on Thursday first-half net income of 2.8 billion reais ($1.4 billion), up 25 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
