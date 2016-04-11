LISBON, April 11 Portugal's Prime Minister
Antonio Costa said on Monday he was satisfied by an agreement
between the main shareholders in Banco BPI, adding
that it showed confidence in the country and would reinforce
stability in the financial system.
"I am very satisfied that the main shareholders in BPI have
reached a solution, which reinforces our financial system and
shows that there is interest and confidence in Portugal's
economy by foreign investors," Costa told journalists in
comments televised from a news conference in Athens.
Spain's Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos
reached agreement late on Sunday for the Spanish bank to buy dos
Santos' stake in BPI, which in turn would offload its risky
Angolan assets. The two sides have been in negotiations for more
than a year.
