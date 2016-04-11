LISBON, April 11 Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Monday he was satisfied by an agreement between the main shareholders in Banco BPI, adding that it showed confidence in the country and would reinforce stability in the financial system.

"I am very satisfied that the main shareholders in BPI have reached a solution, which reinforces our financial system and shows that there is interest and confidence in Portugal's economy by foreign investors," Costa told journalists in comments televised from a news conference in Athens.

Spain's Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos reached agreement late on Sunday for the Spanish bank to buy dos Santos' stake in BPI, which in turn would offload its risky Angolan assets. The two sides have been in negotiations for more than a year. (Reporting By Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves)