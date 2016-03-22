LISBON, March 22 Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos are still working on final financial details of a proposed complex deal for the Spanish bank to buy her stake in Portugal's Banco BPI, sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Portugal's securities market regulator CMVM suspended trading in BPI shares, pending an announcement about the bank, but the sources said the deal was still in the works and gave no estimate on when it may be ready.

"We're in a phase of constant exchanges of protocols between the two sides for a deal that is complex and involves many entities," said one source with direct knowledge of the talks.

"What remains to be defined is more than the financial offers, because we still need to stabilise other mechanisms of the agreement such as forms of payment and future options."

Before they started converging towards a deal this month, the two investors had been in dispute for months over an existing 20 percent cap on Caixabank's voting rights that blocked the Spanish bank's bid last year for the 56 percent of BPI it did not already own at a price of 1.329 euros per share. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)