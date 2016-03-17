LISBON, March 17 Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos are converging towards a deal for the Spanish bank to buy dos Santos' stake in Portuguese bank Banco BPI and have a draft agreement ready, a source with knowledge of the talks said.

The blueprint agreement, which is not yet finalised, would mean that Caixabank buys dos Santos' 18.6 percent stake in BPI while she would buy a stake in BPI's Angolan unit BFA through Unitel, the Angolan telecoms firm she controls.

Caixabank is the largest shareholder in BPI with a 44.1 percent stake and if it succeeds in buying dos Santos' holding, it would have to launch a full takeover bid for the remainder of BPI. Sources have said Caixabank made an offer to dos Santos in January for her stake.

The source with knowledge of the talks, who asked not to be named, said the positions of Caixabank and dos Santos were getting nearer.

"It is in the final phase, but it is still just a draft agreement, and it is not yet concluded as the financial conditions, the guarantees and authorizations are not yet completely agreed," the source said.

"As long as everything is not defined there is no agreement." (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge, editing by Andrei Khalip)