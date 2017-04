MADRID Feb 5 Spain's Caixabank said late on Thursday it would review its 44 percent stake in BPI after the Portuguese company said it would vote to remove a voting rights cap of 20 percent.

Banco BPI's board said on Thursday it would decide to eliminate the voting rights statutory cap at a general shareholder meeting.

A takeover bid by Caixbank was dropped in June after the Portuguese bank failed to eliminate the cap. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)