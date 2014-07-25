MADRID, July 25 Spain's Caixabank
intends to take around 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in new
long-term loans being offered by the European Central Bank,
Chief Executive Gonzalo Gortazar told a news conference on
Friday.
"The intention is to take that amount in the auctions,"
Gortazar said.
The ECB said in June it would give banks fresh access to
long-term liquidity with the aim of improving lending to euro
zone companies, in two so-called targeted longer-term
refinancing operations (LTROs) to be held in September and
December of this year.
($1 = 0.7439 Euros)
