MADRID, April 15 Spain's Caixabank plans to lay off around 500 workers, mostly in its home region of Catalonia, the bank and a union said on Friday, joining a growing list of Spanish lenders trimming costs as part of a domestic overhaul.

Under pressure to cut costs, Spanish banks including leader Santander are shutting small domestic branches and laying off hundreds of employees in response to rising regulatory costs and a push into digital services.

Barcelona-based Caixabank was one of Spain's most expansive banks during the financial crisis as it attempted to offset falling profitability in its domestic market by buying up smaller savings banks hit hard by a property market crash.

As a result, Caixabank is the biggest lender in Spain in terms of branches with more than 5,200 domestic offices as of 2015. The lender has around 32,200 employees in total internationally.

Caixabank said in a statement it sought to lay off up to 484 employees through voluntary and early retirements and would offer them 75 percent of their annual gross salary as compensation.

Union CCOO said it would call on the bank to hire new employees to reduce the burden on its current staff.

Spanish banks have been cutting costs since a 2012 financial crisis. Profits have since recovered, but Spain still has among the highest number of bank branches per person of any country in the world.

Santander said earlier this month it would close around 450 domestic branches, which could possibly affect around 1,000 of its employees in Spain. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick and Mark Potter)